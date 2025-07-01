MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 01 July 2025

‘Thunderbolts*’ OTT release: When and where to watch MCU’s latest film

The latest MCU film, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour, released in theatres on May 2

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.07.25, 12:11 PM
A poster of ‘Thunderbolts*’

A poster of ‘Thunderbolts*’ File photo

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV from July 1 onwards, the makers announced on Monday.

Released in theatres on May 2, Thunderbolts* follows an unconventional group of antiheroes — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) — caught in a deadly trap by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). After finding themselves ensnared, these disillusioned castoffs embark on a dangerous mission where they are forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Ford and Julia Louis-Dreyfus returned as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, respectively, in the film. Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman debuted as The Sentry in the new MCU movie.

The Thunderbolts is a Marvel Comics series that debuted in 1997. The initial premise of the series revolves around a group of superheroes seemingly emerging to fill the void left by the Avengers, who were believed to be dead after a massive battle. However, as the series progresses, it is revealed that the Thunderbolts are actually a team of villains in disguise, led by Baron Zemo, a classic Captain America villain.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez have served as executive producers.

RELATED TOPICS

Thunderbolts Florence Pugh Marvel MCU
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Five pointers to a monsoon of discontent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi

From Pakistan’s gloating to India’s industrial growth stalling, it does not seem like a smooth ride for the government in its third term in Delhi
Agitation in front of South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata on Monday afternoon.
Quote left Quote right

As students, we are scared for our safety and security on the campus

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT