‘Thunderbolts*’ OTT release: When and where to watch MCU’s latest film

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV from July 1 onwards, the makers announced on Monday.

Released in theatres on May 2, Thunderbolts* follows an unconventional group of antiheroes — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) — caught in a deadly trap by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). After finding themselves ensnared, these disillusioned castoffs embark on a dangerous mission where they are forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Ford and Julia Louis-Dreyfus returned as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, respectively, in the film. Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman debuted as The Sentry in the new MCU movie.

The Thunderbolts is a Marvel Comics series that debuted in 1997. The initial premise of the series revolves around a group of superheroes seemingly emerging to fill the void left by the Avengers, who were believed to be dead after a massive battle. However, as the series progresses, it is revealed that the Thunderbolts are actually a team of villains in disguise, led by Baron Zemo, a classic Captain America villain.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez have served as executive producers.