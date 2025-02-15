Dainee is an exploration of innate strength and power of womanhood

Mimi Chakraborty has shared the first-look poster of her upcoming original web series Dainee. Starring Mimi as the titular character, the poster has evoked spontaneous responses from fans and already generated a buzz among netizens.

Roughly translated, the caption for the poster reads: “Holding on to her indomitable stubbornness in the darkness of fear and frozen superstition, she is trying to survive... Mimi Chakraborty is returning to Hoichoi with Dainee!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Premiering on March 14 on Hoichoi, the series is expected to be a poignant exploration of the innate strength and power of womanhood and its association with black arts or negative energy when perceived under the gaze of patriarchy.

From the poster, it is evident that the eponymous ‘dainee’ (witch) is a feisty young woman, who has decided to fight back against injustice, oppression and violence. Dressed simply in a red kurti, she wears a coldly ominous expression on her face with a sickle grasped dangerously in her right hand. Her bloody, bruised and battered face bears testimony to the battles she has endured. She is portrayed as a lone crusader for a just cause, or even as a contemporary embodiment of ‘Shakti’, the divine feminine power who fights evil forces and is worshipped as Goddess Durga or Kali.

Her bold, calm, confident and almost defiant demeanour signifies her fearlessness in stepping outside social conventions and her determination to succeed in her task. As suggested by its teaser, Dainee will also be about sibling bonding and the politics of inheritance in a society that still considers women as a threat in so far as they lay claim to the assets of their ancestors.

Dainee’s poster reveal has coincided with Mimi Chakraborty’s birthday (February 11). She made her OTT debut last year on Hoichoi in the legal thriller series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, directed by Chandrasish Ray. Dainee is directed by Nirjhar Mitra.