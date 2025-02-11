MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
The upcoming Hoichoi series Bishohori blends mystery with mythology

Set against the Nagpanchami festival, the two-minute trailer, which dropped recently, takes a dark turn as joyous celebrations give way to a string of unexplained deaths — each linked to venomous snakebites

The Telegraph Published 11.02.25, 07:57 AM
A moment from Bishohori, streaming on Hoichoi from February 14

Solanki Roy, Rohaan Bhattacharjee, and Koushik Roy star in the Hoichoi series Bishohori, which is set to stream from February 14. Set against the Nagpanchami festival, the two-minute trailer, which dropped recently, takes a dark turn as joyous celebrations give way to a string of unexplained deaths — each linked to venomous snakebites. As Rajnandini enters this enigmatic family, she unearths a 200-year-old secret that continues to cast its shadow over the Mitras — a tale of divine wrath, a mysterious locked chamber, and a curse that has claimed lives for generations.

Speaking about Bishohori and her character Rajnandini, Solanki Roy said, “Rajnandini is unlike any character I’ve played before — bold, curious, and unafraid to challenge deep-rooted beliefs. Bishohori is a gripping blend of myth and mystery, and I can’t wait for the audience to unravel this journey with me.”

With a gripping narrative and an eerie atmosphere, Bishohori promises to be a thrilling addition to Hoichoi’s repertoire of engaging content. The series is created by Srijit Roy and Souvik Chakraborty.

