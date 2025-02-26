‘Been numb over this loss’: Dwayne Johnson mourns pet dog Hobbs’s death

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson mourned the death of his French bulldog Hobbs in a social media post on Tuesday, saying that the loss has left him “numb”.

“I’ve been numb over this loss, but we’re so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family and we’re so grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night,” Johnson wrote, alongside a series of photos of himself and Hobbs over the years.

The Moana 2 star also wondered if Hobbs’s spirit would visit him.

“One of my favorite songs felt appropriate here, as I wonder what’s going on in his new world, because I know what it’s like in mine. Not sure how spirits work, but come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again,” he wrote.

Johnson adopted Hobbs and his brother Brutus as puppies in 2015. Brutus passed away just three weeks later after eating a poisonous mushroom in the family’s backyard. Named after Johnson’s Fast & Furious character, Luke Hobbs, Hobbs later appeared as his loyal sidekick in the 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

On the work front, Johnson was last seen in the holiday movie Red One, streaming on Prime Video. He is expected to star in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, slated to release later this year.