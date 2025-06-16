Prabhas fights monsters and tries to dodge the clutches of Sanjay Dutt in ‘The Raja Saab’ teaser

Telugu actor Prabhas finds himself trapped in a massive, bizarre mansion filled with monsters, ghouls, and treasure, along with the haunting spirit of Raja Saab, played by Sanjay Dutt, who doesn’t allow anyone to enjoy his possessed riches in the teaser of The Raja Saab, which dropped on Monday.

The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

The two-minute-28-second teaser introduces Prabhas’s character as an eccentric and nonchalant man who fights goons and tries to impress Niddhi. Malavika, on the other hand, is obsessed with Prabhas and tries to seek his attention. However, Prabhas’s life changes all at once when he, along with his friends, enters the strange world of Raja Saab (Sanjay Dutt).

Touted as a horror-fantasy, The Raja Saab is helmed by Maruthi. During the teaser launch on Sunday, the makers announced that they built a massive 41,256 sq ft haveli for The Raja Saab, calling it India’s ‘biggest’ horror set. “Every detail had to serve the emotion, not just the aesthetics. We didn’t want the set to look haunted — we wanted it to feel haunted,” said the art director Rajeevan Nambiar.

Prior to the teaser launch event, certain portions of the teaser were reportedly leaked online. Following the reported leak, the makers issued a statement warning against sharing any unauthorised content before the teaser’s official launch.

“Strict action will be taken, and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let's celebrate responsibly. Be aware,” reads the statement.

While Thaman S has worked on the soundtrack of the film, Karthik Palani has served as the cinematographer. Editing for the film has been done by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and its screenplay has been prepared by Maruthi.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory. The Raja Saab is set to hit theatres on December 5.

Prabhas will be next seen in the mythological fantasy film Kannappa alongside Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 27.