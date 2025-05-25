MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor to star in Joel Coen's 'Jack of Spades'

Shooting for the upcoming film is expected to begin this year in Scotland

PTI Published 25.05.25, 10:14 AM
Josh O\\\'Connor

Josh O'Connor in 'The Crown' IMDb

British actor Josh O'Connor, best known for "The Crown", is set to star in "Jack of Spades".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming film is directed by Joel Coen.

The shooting is expected to begin in summer in Scotland. The details about the plot of the film are being kept under wraps.

O'Connor got his breakthrough in 2017 after leading the romantic drama "God's Own Country". He later went on to star in "The Crown", for which he also received praise from the audience.

His upcoming projects include "Wake Up Dead Man" and "The History of Sound".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

