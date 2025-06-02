Tamil filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran dies of cardiac arrest at the age of 48

Tamil filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran died of a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Monday at the age of 48, his friend, actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj said in a statement.

Sharing the news of Vikram’s demise with fans on X, Shanthnu wrote, “#Rip dearest brother @VikramSugumara3 I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon.You will be missed #RIPVikramSugumaran”

As per reports, the director was travelling by bus from Madurai to Chennai after pitching a script to a producer when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital quickly, but doctors were unable to save him.

Shortly after, netizens expressed their condolences online. Some fans, shocked by the news, asked for more details, while others sought confirmation. “Shocking....He deserves much more recognition for his first film,” wrote a fan in the comments section. “Rest in peace Vikram,” another fan commented.

Vikram and Shanthnu last collaborated in the 2023 film Raavana Kottam, in which Shanthnu played the lead role.

Vikram made his debut as a director with the 2013 film Madha Yaanai Koottam.

Hailing from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, he began his film career as an assistant to director Balu Mahendra. He worked with Mahendra on 56 short films released between 1999 and 2000, including films like Julie Ganapathy.

The director returned to socially conscious cinema in 2023 with Ravana Kottam, a film exploring caste and political tensions. Despite a strong ensemble cast featuring Shanthanu and Anandhi, the film struggled to connect with audiences.

His most recent project was Therum Borum, centred on mountaineering. However, reports suggest the film remains unfinished.

Vikram is survived by his wife and children, who live in Chennai. Details regarding his last rites are yet to be announced.