Tamil actor Srikanth arrested in connection with drug abuse case: Reports

Tamil actor Srikanth was arrested by Chennai Police on Monday in connection with a drug abuse case, according to media reports.

On Monday morning, the actor was interrogated at Nungambakkam police station for alleged links to former AIADMK functionary Prasad, who was arrested from a pub for allegedly supplying and trafficking drugs.

According to media reports, Srikanth, credited as Sriram in Telugu films, underwent medical tests which confirmed the use of narcotics. The reports further stated that the actor had allegedly purchased cocaine at Rs 12,000 per gram around 40 times.

The actor, currently in police custody, was yet to issue an official statement by the time this report was filed.

The investigation is underway to find if more people were involved.

Srikanth, 46, made his Tamil cinema debut with the 2002 romance drama Roja Kootam. He is known for his roles in films like Uyir (2006), Nambiar (2016) and Ravanasura (2023). More recently, he starred in K. Rangaraj’s Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal opposite Pujita Ponnada.