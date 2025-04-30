Tamannaah Bhatia joins Sidharth Malhotra in fantasy folklore thriller ‘Vvan’

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has joined Sidharth Malhotra in Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra’s upcoming fantasy folklore film Vvan – Force of the Forrest, producers Balaji Motion Pictures announced on Wednesday.

“Rooted in Indian mythology and mysticism, VVAN – Force of the Forrest unfolds a tale straight from the pages of history and folklore. Delighted to welcome @tamannaahspeaks to this powerful narrative — a force in her own right, ready to command the screen like never before,” the production house wrote on Instagram alongside a graphic video of Tamannaah’s character.

Though Tamannaah’s face wasn’t revealed in the video, the actress was seen running barefoot towards a forest. She was also seen lighting a lamp in the teaser and coming across a board which reads, “Warning: Entering the forest after sunset isn’t allowed.”

The film is expected to go on floors in June and will be released in theatres in 2026.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently won the internet with her electrifying dance moves in new Raid 2 song Nasha. Shortly after the video was released, social media platforms were abuzz with praise for Tamannaah’s dancing prowess and spectacular screen presence.

Backed by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in key roles. The upcoming sequel to the 2018 film Raid is set to hit theatres on May 1.

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in the supernatural thriller Odela 2.

Set in a fictional village, Odela 2 also stars Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in key roles. Additionally, the cast includes Murli Sharma, Pooja Reddy and Dayanand Reddy. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, Odela 2 is a sequel to the 2022 crime thriller Odela Railway Station.

Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Arun Katyal’s action thriller Yodha, is currently shooting for the upcoming romcom Param Sundari. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 25, 2026.