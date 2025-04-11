Tahira Kashyap reflects on the connection between her hospital visits and Bollywood music

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer relapse, said that she requested the doctor to stop playing Kal Ho Naa Ho song Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai during a recent scan.

“As I entered the scanning and imaging area, the doc there—perhaps trying to lighten the mood—had his playlist on. This was the song that was playing as I lay down, ready to be taken inside! I gulped and said, ‘Sir, I appreciate your gesture, but please, isse toh band hi kardo’,” she wrote.

She also recounted how Chakku Chhuriyan Tez Kara Lo song from Zanjeer echoed in her head in the operation theatre, as she watched surgical tools being prepped on trays, just before she was put under anaesthesia.

The third slide of the post, set to Udit Narayan's 1991 track Pehla Nasha, highlighted how a fellow patient, a 70-year-old woman, was re-energised after hearing an actor’s love story.

“This 70-year-old lady with her room's door ajar was keenly listening to an actor's love life and the disclosure of his recent relationship. Few minutes later I saw her stumbling out of her room racing ahead of me. I can swear I heard her saying ‘agar yeh itna dangal macha sakten hain toh main kyon nahi’,” wrote Kashyap.

“Hospitals and music are deeply and surgically connected,” the Sharmajee Ki Beti director captioned her post.

Kashyap was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018. Earlier this week, the 42-year-old filmmaker shared that her cancer had returned. “Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this.” Kashyap, who is Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, said in a note on Instagram.

Tahira made her directorial debut in 2017 with the short film Toffee. Her latest directorial venture is the Prime Video film Sharmajee Ki Beti starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta and Saiyami Kher.