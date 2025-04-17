‘Jaat on to a new mission’: Sunny Deol announces sequel to his latest actioner

Actor Sunny Deol on Thursday announced a sequel to his latest actioner Jaat, which released in theatres a week ago.

“#Jaat on to a New Mission. #Jaat2,” Deol captioned a post on Instagram.

The announcement poster Deol shared reveals that Jaat helmer Gopichand Malineni will also be directing the upcoming sequel. Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar. Y, and T.G Vishwa Prasad, on the other hand, will serve as producers.

Jaat 2 will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. Further details about the sequel’s cast, plot and release date are yet to be announced.

Released theatrically on April 10, Jaat opened to Rs 9.5 crore nett at the domestic box office. According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 57.50 crore nett in India so far.

Jaat also features Randeep Hooda as antagonist Ranatunga and Vineet Kumar Singh as Ranatunga’s brother Somulu. Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh round off the cast of the actioner. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S.

However, Jaat has failed to recreate the frenzy surrounding Deol’s previous blockbuster, Gadar 2.

Deol currently has Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947 and Anurag Singh’s Border 2 in the pipeline.