‘What is your name?’ asks reporter to Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala, leaves fans furious

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were outraged on Tuesday after a video of a reporter asking the Bollywood star to introduce himself at the Met Gala event in New York City went viral on social media.

Clips circulating online show reporters asking the actor to introduce himself, seemingly unaware of his superstar status. In one video, Shah Rukh can be seen politely introducing both himself and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to the reporters gathered at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident triggered backlash from netizens, who criticised the red carpet interviewers for being “unprepared” and “disrespectful”.

“Saw the SRK red carpet interview - the girlies had no idea who they were talking to,” reads a post on X.

“What do you mean Shah Rukh Khan went to the Met Gala and people don't know who he is,” posted another user.

Sharing a video of Shah Rukh being asked to step aside, an X user wrote, “Showing only 5 seconds of SRK at the Met Gala live is just disrespectful. He's a king, he's Shah Rukh Khan and Americans don’t deserve him. plus he'll add too to Marvel, hope the rumours are true.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s stunning Met Gala debut was praised by netizens and celebrities alike. “The King,” wrote filmmaker Karan Johar, sharing a photo of Shah Rukh’s outfit on his Instagram story.

Designed by couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shah Rukh’s all-black ensemble comprised a floor-length elongated coat, a silk shirt and wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh, custom necklaces, a ‘K’ pendant, finger rings and a walking stick rounded off his look for the annual fashion gala.

On the work front, the 59-year-old actor will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King. Recently, reports of the actor joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) also went viral on social media.