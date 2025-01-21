'Solo Leveling' Season 2 Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dub versions to premiere this Sunday

Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dub versions of the first Solo Leveling Season 2 episode is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on January 26, with Telugu actor Rana Daggubati voicing the formidable Ice Elf Barca in all the three languages, the anime streaming platform said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Your favorite Shadow Monarch is coming soon... in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu! 🔥Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadows- dubs arrive on 26th January—get ready for the ultimate LEVEL UP only on Crunchyroll,” the anime streaming platform wrote alongside a poster of Solo Leveling Season 2, the Japanese version of which released on January 4.

While Barca is voiced by Daggubati in the Indian dub versions, Rajesh Shukla, Chenchaiah Sai Krishna and Mojjada Karthikeyan will lend their voices to the protagonist Sung Jinwoo in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, respectively.

Riya Sengupta will reprise her role as Sung Jinwoo’s sister Sung Jinah in the Hindi dub, while Gopika Vijayan and Edukoju Sangeetha are set to portray the character in Tamil and Telugu, respectively. The cast also includes Sakshi Sharma, Harshvardhan Sharma, Kishore Bhatt, Sushil Kumar, Praveen Kesavan, Manikant Sarabhoy and Duraisamy Rangasamy.

Solo Leveling follows the story of Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in history, and his solo journey to increase his rank by defeating monsters and dungeon bosses. After undergoing a reawakening, he gains unparalleled power through a system which enables him to level up like a video game by taking on special tasks.

Season 2 will feature several dangerous and powerful dungeon bosses including the formidable Ice Elf Barca and the boss of the Demon Castle’s 50th floor Vulcan. However, Jinwoo’s greatest enemy will be the Demon King Baran, who rides on a dragon and wields long daggers.

Solo Leveling is adapted from Chugong's bestselling Korean web novel of the same name. In 2018, Chugong adapted the novel into a webtoon and manhwa with illustrations by DUBU.

Solo Leveling is animated by A-1 Pictures, with motion graphics by Production I.G, known for their work on Attack on Titan and Psycho Pass. The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige.