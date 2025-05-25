Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: ‘Solo Leveling’ bags nine trophies including Anime of the Year

Popular anime series Solo Leveling stole the spotlight at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards held in Tokyo on Sunday, bagging trophies across nine categories including Anime of the Year, Best New Anime Series and Best Action Anime, according to a press release issued by the streaming platform.

Adapted from Chugong's bestselling Korean web novel of the same name, Solo Leveling also clinched awards for Best Main Character, Best Anime Score, Best Anime Ending Sequence and Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, and English).

Among the other major winners, Kiyotaka Oshiyama’s Look Back took home the title of Anime Film of the Year, while Attack on Titan, known for its gritty post-apocalyptic narrative, received the Global Impact Award.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc was recognised as Best Continuing Animated Series and also bagged the award for Best Animation. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, the series features animation direction and character design by Akira Matsushima, with a powerful score by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

In the Best Original Anime category, Ninja Kamui triumphed over contenders like Bucchigiri?!, Girls Band Cry, Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night, Metallic Rouge and Train to the End of the World.

Dandadan, directed by Fuga Yamashiro and produced by Science SARU, won awards for Best Character Design, Best Anime Song (Otonoke by hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts), and Best Opening Sequence.

Finally, animator Keiichiro Saito was honoured with the award for Best Director for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.