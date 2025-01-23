MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 January 2025

‘Omorshongi’ trailer: Sohini Sarkar’s ghost haunts former lover played by Vikram Chatterjee

The romantic comedy directed by Dibya Chatterjee will hit theatres on January 31

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.01.25, 12:10 PM
Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar in Omorshongi

Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar in Omorshongi Facebook

The trailer for Dibya Chattejee’s Omorshongi, starring Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar, was dropped by the makers on Wednesday, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on January 31.

Produced by Dreams on Sale in collaboration with Handykraft Pictures, the upcoming romantic comedy is an exploration of love, loss, and self-discovery amidst the chaos of modern urban life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Omorshongi shares its title with the iconic 1987 romantic drama directed by Sujit Guha, which featured Prosenjit Chatterjee and Vijayta Pandit in the lead roles.

The story follows the life of a melancholic novelist, portrayed by Vikram Chatterjee, whose life takes a dramatic turn when the spirit of his late lover, played by Sohini Sarkar, unexpectedly appears before him. In a bittersweet twist, she encourages him to move on and rediscover love.

Omorshongi marks Dibya Chatterjee’s directorial debut in Bengali cinema. He had directed the web series Femme Foodies in 2017 and helmed the music videos Armaan Malik, Eric Nam with KSHMR: Echo (2021) and Vishal Mishra, Hansika Pareek: Runjhun (2022).

Vikram Chatterjee was last seen in the romantic drama Surjo alongside Madhumita Sarcar and Darshana Banik. He is currently shooting for Tathagata Mukherjee's film Raas, which also features Devlina Kumar. Sohini Sarkar’s last big screen release was Arna Mukhopadhyay’s Atthoi.

RELATED TOPICS

Omorshongi Vikram Chatterjee Sohini Sarkar Ghost Dibya Chatterjee
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New wildfire near LA to 9,400 acres; forces evacuations orders for over 31,000 people

Officials warn people in the Castaic Lake area of Los Angeles County that they faced 'immediate threat to life,; while much of Southern California remains under a red-flag warning for extreme fire risk due to strong, dry winds
Bishop Mariann E. Budde.
Quote left Quote right

Was anyone going to say anything about the turn the country’s taking? I plea for mercy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT