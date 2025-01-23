‘Omorshongi’ trailer: Sohini Sarkar’s ghost haunts former lover played by Vikram Chatterjee

The trailer for Dibya Chattejee’s Omorshongi, starring Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar, was dropped by the makers on Wednesday, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on January 31.

Produced by Dreams on Sale in collaboration with Handykraft Pictures, the upcoming romantic comedy is an exploration of love, loss, and self-discovery amidst the chaos of modern urban life.

Interestingly, Omorshongi shares its title with the iconic 1987 romantic drama directed by Sujit Guha, which featured Prosenjit Chatterjee and Vijayta Pandit in the lead roles.

The story follows the life of a melancholic novelist, portrayed by Vikram Chatterjee, whose life takes a dramatic turn when the spirit of his late lover, played by Sohini Sarkar, unexpectedly appears before him. In a bittersweet twist, she encourages him to move on and rediscover love.

Omorshongi marks Dibya Chatterjee’s directorial debut in Bengali cinema. He had directed the web series Femme Foodies in 2017 and helmed the music videos Armaan Malik, Eric Nam with KSHMR: Echo (2021) and Vishal Mishra, Hansika Pareek: Runjhun (2022).

Vikram Chatterjee was last seen in the romantic drama Surjo alongside Madhumita Sarcar and Darshana Banik. He is currently shooting for Tathagata Mukherjee's film Raas, which also features Devlina Kumar. Sohini Sarkar’s last big screen release was Arna Mukhopadhyay’s Atthoi.