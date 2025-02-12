‘Picture This’ trailer: Simone Ashley’s chance meeting with Hero Fiennes Tiffin leads to romance and chaos

Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley plays Pia, an aspiring photographer caught between romance and professional success, in the trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming romcom Picture This, set to hit the streamer on March 6.

Dropped by Prime Video on Tuesday, the two-minute-26-long video shows Pia’s family playing matchmaker during her sister’s wedding. Although Pia wants to focus on her career for the moment, she agrees to go on dates with men chosen by her family members. However, the suitors turn out to be eccentric and starkly different from Pia. It is at this point that Pia stumbles upon her former lover Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and realises that she still has feelings for him.

Directed by Prarthana Mohan, Picture This is inspired by the 2024 Australian romantic comedy film Five Blind Dates.

“In this heartfelt rom-com, struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley) receives a prediction: true love and career success await her in the next five dates she goes on. With her sister's wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing both her love and professional life into chaos,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

Alongside Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Picture This also stars Anoushka Chadha, Luke Fetherston, Sindhu Vee, Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel and Adil Ray in key roles.