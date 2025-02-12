MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 February 2025

‘Picture This’ trailer: Simone Ashley’s chance meeting with Hero Fiennes Tiffin leads to romance and chaos

Directed by Prarthana Mohan, the romcom is set to hit Prime Video on March 6

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.02.25, 03:33 PM
A still from ‘Picture This’ trailer

A still from ‘Picture This’ trailer YouTube

Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley plays Pia, an aspiring photographer caught between romance and professional success, in the trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming romcom Picture This, set to hit the streamer on March 6.

Dropped by Prime Video on Tuesday, the two-minute-26-long video shows Pia’s family playing matchmaker during her sister’s wedding. Although Pia wants to focus on her career for the moment, she agrees to go on dates with men chosen by her family members. However, the suitors turn out to be eccentric and starkly different from Pia. It is at this point that Pia stumbles upon her former lover Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and realises that she still has feelings for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Prarthana Mohan, Picture This is inspired by the 2024 Australian romantic comedy film Five Blind Dates.

“In this heartfelt rom-com, struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley) receives a prediction: true love and career success await her in the next five dates she goes on. With her sister's wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing both her love and professional life into chaos,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

Alongside Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Picture This also stars Anoushka Chadha, Luke Fetherston, Sindhu Vee, Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel and Adil Ray in key roles.

RELATED TOPICS

Simone Ashley Hero Fiennes Tiffin
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh: UN report calls out ‘serious revenge violence’ targeting Awami officials

‘People were shot at point-blank range’: OHCHR accuses Hasina regime for 1,400 deaths during students’ protests
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, in Patna, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

All I earned, I owe to my intellect. My earnings ensure money not a problem for youth of Bihar

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT