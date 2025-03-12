Sidharth Malhotra says he was on 'Lust Stories' sets when Kiara shot the 'orgasm' scene

Sidharth Malhotra first met his wife, actress Kiara Advani, on the sets of Lust Stories right after she finished shooting her “bold orgasm scene”, he said in an interview with popular YouTuber and content creator Lilly Singh.

“That’s (Lust Stories) the reason I met her. I’m very grateful for that short film to be made because I met her when they stopped… I was on set. I did go to meet Karan (Johar) at that set, and we (him and Kiara) met right after that,” the 40-year-old actor said.

“I didn’t want to be for that (the orgasm sequence), but I knew what she was up to because I’d heard the story from Karan before, but again, it was the intent — the hearts were in the right place,” said Sidharth.

“I think she was very bold in her choices,” Sidharth added.

Sidharth also revealed that Kiara is very “family-oriented” and their marriage has “opened his eyes”. “I mean marriage also, for me, in recent years has really opened up my eyes. In all these years of being by myself in Bombay and then to have her has been a great influence to another outlook towards life, work, family.”

“She’s very family-oriented, and her ethics and morals are in the right place, and that’s something I respect and admire,” said Sidharth.

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy on February 28. During the interview, Lilly also asked Sidharth about his plans on how he wants to approach parenthood in today’s world.

Stressing the importance of discipline, he said, “Definitely get your boys in check growing up, and that would be my intent whenever in life that a point would come, be it a girl or a boy.”

“The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon,” Kiara and Sidharth wrote in a joint post on Instagram to announce their pregnancy. They shared a picture that features the couple holding a pair of crochet-made baby socks.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023. The couple fell in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, in which Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his love interest, Dimple.