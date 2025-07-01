New Shinchan movie release preponed in India, to now clash with ‘Chainsaw Man’

Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers, a new movie set to bring the beloved mischief-loving boy to India, will hit theatres on September 26, the film distributors announced on Tuesday.

The upcoming film will clash with the highly-anticipated Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc in theatres.

“Get ready to laugh and embark on an epic adventure when the film hits theaters across India on September 26, 2025,” the official Indian page of the anime wrote alongside a poster on Instagram.

The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers is the 33rd movie in the Shin Chan franchise. Prior to its India release, it is set to release in Japan on August 8. It was previously slated to hit theatres in India in October.

Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers follows the Kasukabe Defense Force winning a dance contest and earning a trip to India. However, things take a turn for the worse when Bo gets possessed by a mysterious force and goes rogue. After Bo transforms into a tyrant, Shin Chan and the others embark on an adventure to save Bo and stop him from going on a rampage while indulging in Indian culture and Bollywood dance numbers.

Shin Chan’s new escapades in India were teased in this year’s Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary, which hit Indian theatres on May 9. In the end-credits scene, Shin Chan and his friends greeted the audience with a “namaste”.

Based on Yoshito Usui’s Japanese manga, the animated television adaptation Crayon Shin Chan premiered in India on Hungama TV on June 19, 2006. The series follows Shinnosuke Nohara (Shin Chan), a mischievous kindergarten boy living with his parents, Hiroshi and Misae, his younger sister, Himawari, and their pet dog, Shiro, in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture. Alongside his family and friends, Shin Chan embarks on countless fun-filled adventures.

For over 30 years, Shin Chan has been one of the most enduring and beloved animated series worldwide, with more than 820 episodes broadcast in over 45 countries, including Spain, Germany, Portugal, Mexico and Chile.

The series has inspired several films like Crayon Shin-chan: Pursuit of the Balls of Darkness, Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom, Crayon Shin-chan: Great Adventure in Henderland, Crayon Shin-chan: Action Mask vs. Leotard Devil and Crayon Shin-chan: The Hidden Treasure of the Buri Buri Kingdom.

All episodes of the Shin Chan series are available to watch on JioHotstar.