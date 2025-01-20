Shah Rukh Khan responds to Chris Martin’s shoutout at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert: ‘You are one in a billion’

“Chris Martin forever and ever” — Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan mentioned in a video shared on Monday in response to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s shoutout to him during his Mumbai concert.

A video showing Martin saying “Shah Rukh Khan forever” before singing one of his songs went viral on social media. It caught the attention of the Jawan star, who took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note dedicated to the Yellow singer.

“Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay,” the 59-year-old actor wrote in his note.

Chris and Shah Rukh’s bonding dates back to 2016 when the band performed in India for the first time at the Global Citizen Festival. The Bollywood star had hosted an after-party for the Paradise singer at his home.

Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan had the time of her life at the concerts, which took place on January 18 and 19 at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium. The Archies actress attended the event with her friend Navya Naveli Nanda, mom Gauri Khan and her little brother Abram. “Take me back to the start 🥹,” she captioned her carousel with a reference to Coldplay’s hit track The Scientist.

Coldplay performed in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, which seeks to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. They will also perform in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.