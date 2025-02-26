Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy’s horror movie ‘The Bhootnii’ to hit screens in April

Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari are set to headline Sidhaant Sachdev’s upcoming horror film The Bhootnii, production house Soham Rockstar Entertainment announced on Wednesday, dropping the first teaser.

The one-minute-11-second-long teaser explores the immortality of the soul and the timelessness of love. As per reports, Mouni will play the titular character. Palak and Sunny Singh star as a young couple. When Sunny’s character loses his beloved, he implores a divine entity to reunite him with her. The video ends with Sanjay Dutt’s sword-wielding avatar battling evil forces to protect the neighbourhood.

The film will also feature Asif Khan and BeYounik in key roles.

The Bhootnii is jointly produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt. The film is edited by Bunty Nagi.

The upcoming film will hit screens on April 18. Sharing the film’s teaser on Instagram, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “This Good Friday, fear gets a new date—#FridayThe18th. Get ready for horror, action, and comedy like never before. #TheBhootnii machayegi taandav in cinemas on April 18th.”

Sanjay last starred in Puri Jagannadh’s actioner Double iSmart alongside Ram Pothineni, alongside Ali, Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde and Bani J. He is set to appear in Prem’s KD – The Devil, co-starring Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

Sanjay has Harsha’s action thriller Baaghi 4 in the pipeline. In the film, Sanjay will share screen space with Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu.

Mouni last appeared in Devang Shashin’s comedy thriller Blackout. Her upcoming projects include Salakaar and The Virgin Tree.

Palak, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari, made her acting debut with Vishal Mishra’s web series Rosie: The Saffron Chapter in 2022. She also featured in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023).