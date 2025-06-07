Samantha Ruth Prabhu sparks buzz with new video, fans say tattoo linked to ex-husband missing

A teaser of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming campaign for a wellness brand has sparked buzz on social media for reasons unrelated to the project — fans are talking about a tattoo related to her ex-husband that is now missing.

On Friday, the Theri actress dropped a teaser for Nothing To Hide for her aromatherapy-based wellness brand Secret Alchemist. “It starts with intention,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Samantha walks up to the camera and scribbles ‘Nothing to Hide’ with a marker pen before turning around and walking away.

In no time, eagle-eyed fans noticed that a tattoo on her back, related to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, was not there anymore.

The comments section was flooded with reactions by inquisitive fans. “Samantha got her YMC tattoo removed,” wrote one. “I see no tattoo,” commented another.

The tattoo held deep significance as Ye Maaya Chesave marked Samantha’s debut as a lead actor in 2010. It was also the film where she met Naga Chaitanya, who played the male lead. The two began dating shortly after and went on to get married in 2017. For many fans, the film is remembered as the ‘cupid’ that brought the couple together.

However, their marriage ended in 2021. Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024.

In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu confessed in an Ask Me Anything session that she regretted getting a tattoo. One of her fans asked her on social media about the tattoos the actress wishes to get inked. In her response, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever get a tattoo.”

Rumours about Samantha dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have been doing the rounds on social media lately.

On the work front, Samantha recently teamed up with Raj and DK for the upcoming Prime Video spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She earlier worked with the director duo on The Family Man and is also part of their upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.