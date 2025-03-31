Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ leaked online, authorities remove film from multiple sites

Salman Khan’s latest action film Sikandar was leaked online before its March 30 theatrical release, social media users claimed on Sunday.

The film was reportedly removed from at least 600 websites following piracy allegations online.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta wrote on X, “It’s the worst nightmare for any producer—a film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night, but the damage was done. The multiplication continued and is still ongoing. A condemnable act that could cost the producer dearly.”

Nadiadwala Grandson, the production banner behind Sikandar, did not issue any official statement regarding the leak by the time this report was filed.

While some users condemned the leak for the loss it would cause to the producers, others reacted with memes.

“Salman Khan himself could not see this movie #Sikandar and hence declared it to be leaked,” joked a user on X. Another posted, “Salman Khan's Sikandar was supposed to be a love story but turned into an unnecessary action film. Watched the leaked version—it took me six hours to finish, thanks to my slow internet.”

Despite the leak, Salman’s fans heaped praise on the film, claiming it was still drawing audiences to cinemas.

“Watched the movie only in theatres even though the pirated full HD version was leaked online,” wrote an X user.

“HD print leaked a day before release, negative reviews everywhere, yet it’s selling 15,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow. This is mega stardom,” posted another.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Sikandar has earned Rs 26.4 crore nett in India since its release, failing to cross the Day 1 collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Salman as a vigilante named Sikandar aka Sanjay or, more fittingly, ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’. Sikandar comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.