MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 29 March 2025

Salman Khan’s Eid release ‘Sikandar’ not among top 5 films of 2025 in advance booking

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action entertainer also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.03.25, 02:43 PM
Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’ File Picture

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release Sikandar has received a lukewarm response in advance booking, collecting less than half of his last big-screen release Tiger 3’s earnings in pre-sales, latest trade reports revealed on Saturday.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Sikandar collected Rs 6.46 crore gross (Rs 13.35 crore gross including block seats) in pre-sales by the time this report was filed on Saturday, a day before the film’s theatrical release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindi 2D version contributed Rs 6.39 crore gross while an additional Rs 51 lakh came from IMAX 2D shows, Sacnilk reported. Sikandar has sold over 2.19 lakh tickets so far.

Among the states, Maharashtra is the frontrunner in advance booking, having already collected Rs 2.52 crore gross. Delhi follows at Rs 2.26 crore gross in pre-sales, while Gujarat has contributed Rs 1.11 crore gross.

Sikandar is yet to make it to the top five films of 2025 in advance booking. The top performers so far include Game Changer (Rs 31.80 crore gross), Vidaamuyarchi (Rs 18.40 crore gross), L2: Empuraan (Rs 18.15 crore gross), Chhaava (Rs 13.85 crore gross), and Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Rs 12.40 crore gross).

Salman Khan’s previous record for the highest opening day remains with his 2023 action-thriller Tiger 3, which raked in Rs 43 crore on its first day. Interestingly, Sikandar is also set for a Sunday release, just like Tiger 3.

Sikandar faces stiff competition from Mohanlal’s Malayalam action spectacle L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In Sikandar, Salman plays a vigilante named Sikandar aka Sanjay or, more fittingly, ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’, who locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

The official synopsis of Sikandar on IMDb reads, “A fiery youth confronts a powerful network of corruption, challenging the status quo and fighting for the common people's rights in a nation gripped by injustice”.

Sikandar also features Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Smita Patil in key roles.

RELATED TOPICS

Sikandar Salman Khan A.R. Murugadoss Rashmika Mandanna Advance Booking Box Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll from 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar jumps to over 1,000

The country's military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing
Amit Shah
Quote left Quote right

The DMK which has not started medical and engineering courses in Tamil, is actually anti-Tamil

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT