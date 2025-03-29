Salman Khan’s Eid release ‘Sikandar’ not among top 5 films of 2025 in advance booking

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release Sikandar has received a lukewarm response in advance booking, collecting less than half of his last big-screen release Tiger 3’s earnings in pre-sales, latest trade reports revealed on Saturday.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Sikandar collected Rs 6.46 crore gross (Rs 13.35 crore gross including block seats) in pre-sales by the time this report was filed on Saturday, a day before the film’s theatrical release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindi 2D version contributed Rs 6.39 crore gross while an additional Rs 51 lakh came from IMAX 2D shows, Sacnilk reported. Sikandar has sold over 2.19 lakh tickets so far.

Among the states, Maharashtra is the frontrunner in advance booking, having already collected Rs 2.52 crore gross. Delhi follows at Rs 2.26 crore gross in pre-sales, while Gujarat has contributed Rs 1.11 crore gross.

Sikandar is yet to make it to the top five films of 2025 in advance booking. The top performers so far include Game Changer (Rs 31.80 crore gross), Vidaamuyarchi (Rs 18.40 crore gross), L2: Empuraan (Rs 18.15 crore gross), Chhaava (Rs 13.85 crore gross), and Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Rs 12.40 crore gross).

Salman Khan’s previous record for the highest opening day remains with his 2023 action-thriller Tiger 3, which raked in Rs 43 crore on its first day. Interestingly, Sikandar is also set for a Sunday release, just like Tiger 3.

Sikandar faces stiff competition from Mohanlal’s Malayalam action spectacle L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In Sikandar, Salman plays a vigilante named Sikandar aka Sanjay or, more fittingly, ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’, who locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

The official synopsis of Sikandar on IMDb reads, “A fiery youth confronts a powerful network of corruption, challenging the status quo and fighting for the common people's rights in a nation gripped by injustice”.

Sikandar also features Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Smita Patil in key roles.