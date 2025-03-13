Salman Khan named brand ambassador for Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2

Actor Salman Khan was named the brand ambassador for Season 2 of Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), an off-road motorcycle racing event, on Wednesday.

“Now, India will flirt with dirt. I will see you at the races,” says the 59-year-old actor in the announcement video.

According to ISRL’s official website, it is the world’s first franchise-based supercross league. “We have created a premier high-intensity off-road motorcycle racing league, where athletes defy gravity, soaring through the air with their motorcycles, racing handle to handle in front of an electrifying crowd,” reads the league’s description on ISRL’s website.

As per reports, the inaugural season held last year saw over 30,000 spectators in attendance at the races.

On the work front, Salman is set to return in his action hero avatar with AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar, which will hit theatres on Eid. The film was first announced by Salman on April 11 last year to mark the festival of Eid.

Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick. The upcoming actioner is touted as their “most ambitious film till date”. Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman. The cast of the film also includes Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Trisha Krishnan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar.

Salman last starred in Yash Raj Films’s Tiger 3 (2023). He made a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024). The 59-year-old actor recently concluded Season 18 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.