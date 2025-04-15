Salman Khan flaunts muscles in workout photos amid death threats, shares cryptic note

Actor Salman Khan flaunted his biceps in a set of workout photos he shared on Instagram on Tuesday, shutting trolls who recently questioned his fitness.

The development comes a day after the 59-year-old Bollywood star received fresh death threats.

“Thank u for the motivation,” wrote Salman alongside the photos, seemingly referencing the criticism he had received online after several “out of shape” pictures of him went viral on social media.

Salman’s latest photos show him wearing a black vest and flaunting his muscles during an intense workout session.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Shamita Shetty reacted to the photos, praising his fitness. “Hard, hard,” wrote Ranveer Singh.

The new post comes shortly after Salman shared a video of himself climbing a tree — perhaps a subtle nod to his agility despite the criticism.

Recently a string of viral photos had led netizens to claim that the “fitness icon of 90’s Bollywood” was no longer prioritising his health. Some fans also expressed concern over Salman’s allegedly changed physique.

“The biggest action Hero of the Bollywood,” quipped actor Kamaal R. Khan on X, while another social media user wrote, “#SikandarTeaserIt’s really disheartening to watch Salman Khan, once a fitness legend, appear so lackluster and out of shape now. Growing up in the 90s, it hits hard to see this.”

On Monday, Salman received a death threat via a message sent on the Whatsapp number of Mumbai's Transport Department in Worli.

The sender of the message allegedly threatened to kill the Bollywood star by entering his house (Galaxy Apartments) and blowing up his car.

The threats come exactly a year after two bikers fired gunshots at the actor's residence on April 14, 2024, and fled the spot.

Salman’s latest film, Sikandar, marks his return in his classic action hero avatar. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the high-octane actioner stars Salman as Sikandar, also known as Sanjay and Rajkot ka Raja Saab, a vigilante who arrives in Mumbai on a mission and clashes with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

The film, which hit theatres on March 30, has earned Rs 109.36 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.