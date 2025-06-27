Rashmika Mandanna looks unrecognisable as a warrior in first-look poster of ‘Mysaa’

Actress Rashmika Mandanna looks unrecognisable as a warrior in the first-look poster of her upcoming film Mysaa, dropped by the makers on Friday.

“Raised with grit. Relentless in will. She roars. Not to be heard, but to be feared. Presenting @rashmika_mandanna in her FIERCEST AVATAR in & as #MYSAA,” production house Unformula Films wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

In the poster, the actress wields a sword and roars while unsheathing the blade. Her face is smeared with blood and her hair is unkempt as she gears up for combat.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Wow..Fabulous and rebellious look,” one of them wrote. “OMG. This is such a terrific first look,” another fan commented.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, “I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those.”

“A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now…It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw…I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating…This is just the beginning,” she added.

A day before, the makers announced the film with the tagline “hunted, wounded, unbroken” alongside a poster of Rashmika’s fierce character, who holds a spear in her hand and anticipates a war.

“Hunted by fear. Wounded by truth. But never broken. She rises,” they captioned the poster which introduced the never-before-seen avatar of Rashmika.

Mysaa will mark Rashmika’s first solo headliner film. The actress also has Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline. She will also star in The Girlfriend, Rainbow and Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is produced by Unformula Films.