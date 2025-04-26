Rajinikanth wins hearts by flying economy class, fans cannot keep calm: ‘What a man’

Actor Rajinikanth recently won hearts by flying in economy class on an IndiGo flight, surprising fans who waved at him from their seats and screamed ‘Thalaiva’ to greet him.

Videos showing the 74-year-old actor boarding the plane and meeting fans with a smile are doing the rounds on social media. Sharing the video, a fan wrote on X, “Crying. Shivering. Heart beating peakeddddddd.”

In the video, passengers can be seen cheering and recording on their phones as soon as they see Rajinikanth getting on the plane. They waved at him and yelled ‘Thalaiva’ to grab his attention. “This is a video for the ages,” an X user tweeted. “Blessed. That smile of #Thalaivar,” another fan commented.

“There’s genuine glee on his face too, what a man,” a fan wrote. “Most heart warming smile,” wrote another fan.

However, this is not the first time Rajinikanth surprised fans by flying economy class. In February last year, the veteran actor greeted fans on a flight from Kadapa airport in Andhra Pradesh. He sat next to a fan aboard the flight and relaxed with his Airpods plugged in.

Actor Jiiva stumbled across the actor after he landed in Chennai. Known for his role in Mahi V Raghav’s Yatra 2, Jiiva shared a video showcasing his fanboy moment and wrote, “Flying high with Superstar Rajnikanth and the Chennai Rhinos team.”

Rajinikanth was last seen in the role of a cop in Vettaiyan alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He has Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 in the pipeline.