‘Sister Midnight’ OTT release: Where to watch Radhika Apte’s feminist revenge film in India

Radhika Apte-starrer Sister Midnight is likely to stream on Prime Video in India following its digital release in the UK, as per media reports.

Directed by Karan Kandhari, the film stars Radhika as Uma, a young, newly married woman, who discovers the realities of married life in a Bombay slum, and whose thirst for vengeance will not be abated. The cast also includes Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, and Smita Tambe.

The dark comedy was nominated for Outstanding British Debut at this year's BAFTA awards. It was also selected for the Quinzaine des Cinéastes 2024, the Directors' Fortnight which is an independent section held before the Cannes Film Festival.

Though the film is available to stream on a VOD (Video-on-Demand) basis on Apple TV, Prime Video and Google Play in the UK, Sister Midnight has still not dropped on any OTT platform in India. The film, however, had a limited theatrical release in India on May 30 this year.

According to media reports, the Radhika Apte movie will soon be available to stream on Prime Video for Indian users. But, the streaming platform has not yet made any official announcement regarding this.

Billed as “a fantastical punk comedy, a feminist revenge film, and a revamped vampire movie rolled into one”, Sister Midnight is produced by Wellington Films, Radhika, Suitable Pictures, Alan McAlex, Film4 and British Film Institute.