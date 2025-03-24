Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ earns Rs 58 crore worldwide in advance booking

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly-anticipated Malayalam film, L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead, has grossed over Rs 58 crore at global box office in pre-sales for its opening weekend, makers of the film announced on Monday.

“What’s coming … is a whole different beast. 58+ Crores worldwide gross through advance sales for #L2E#Empuraan. In theaters from March 27th,” Mohanlal wrote on social media.

https://x.com/Mohanlal/status/1904088456550289604

The advance booking for L2: Empuraan opened on March 20. The pre-sales on BookMyShow alone saw the film selling over 6,28,000 tickets in just 24 hours — a new record in the Indian film industry.

No other film has sold more than 3,50,000 tickets on the first day of advance booking on the platform. The previous highest was Prabhas-fronted Kalki 2898 AD, which sold 3,41,780 tickets, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan stood third with 2,53,000 tickets.

In terms of advance gross collection, L2: Empuraan has minted Rs 12 crore for its first day in India.

A sequel to Lucifer (2019), L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in a trilogy, with screenplay by Murali Gopy. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Baiju Santhosh, and Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn, who is making his Malayalam debut.

L2: Empuraan is slated to release in theatres on March 27.