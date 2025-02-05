Ed Sheeran sings ‘Perfect’ with A. R. Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory students in Chennai

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performed his 2017 song Perfect with students during his recent visit to A. R. Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, shows a video shared by Sheeran on Tuesday.

“Singing Perfect with the amazing choir at @kmmcchennai here in Chennai today,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram alongside a video of himself singing along with the students.

A.R. Rahman also took to Instagram to share photos with the Shape of You singer. The photos show Rahman and Sheeran sitting inside a recording room at KM Music Conservatory.

Previously, photos of Sheeran with Bol Do Na Zara singer Armaan Malik during his Hyderabad show had gone viral on social media.

Sheeran returned to India this January after his March 16 performance in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course last year. The artiste is currently on the India leg of The Mathematics Tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.

Sheeran first performed in Pune’s Yash Lawns on January 30. The Archies actress Dot. a.k.a Aditi Dot opened the Pune concert of the musician.

Sheeran’s next shows took place at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on February 2 and Chennai’s YMCA Ground on February 5.

Sheeran has three more shows scheduled in India. He will perform at Bengaluru’s NICE Grounds on February 8, Shillong’s JN Stadium on February 12 and Delhi’s Leisure Valley Ground on February 15.

Before bringing back his tour to India this year, Sheeran performed in Bhutan for the first time on January 24 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.

Ed Sheeran, who recently sang a melancholic Christmas ballad for Richard Curtis’ upcoming holiday movie That Christmas, will also perform in Qatar’s Lusail Multipurpose Hall on April 30 and Bahrain’s Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre on May 2.

Previously, Sheeran had performed in India during his x Tour in 2015 and his Divide Tour at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens in 2017.

KM Music Conservatory is a higher education institution in Chennai founded by the A. R. Rahman foundation in 2008.