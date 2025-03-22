‘One Piece’ co-showrunner Matt Owens exits Netflix series after to focus on mental health

Netflix series One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens has announced his departure from the live-action adaptation of the popular manga series, citing a need to focus on his mental health.

“The last 6 years working on the live action One Piece have been a life changing journey. A dream come true. It's also been A LOT. So I'm stepping off the Going Merry to take a break and focus on myself and my mental health,” Owens wrote on Instagram.

The announcement comes days after the show finished filming for its second season.

“Thank you so much to (Eiichiro) Oda, Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix, and the entire cast and crew for your trust, partnership, and hard work. For now I'm gonna take a breath, do some therapy, try and rank up in Marvel Rivals, and come back refreshed for the new adventures that await. Thanks to everyone who has supported me. See you real soon,” he signed off.

The show’s official Instagram page extended their support to Owens. Resharing his post, they wrote, “You set us on a course for something truly special.”

In Season 1, Owens served as co-showrunner alongside Steven Maeda. Ahead of the production for Season 2, Maeda exited the team as showrunner but continued to serve as an executive producer. Joe Tracz replaced Maeda as a new showrunner.

According to Variety, Tracz is set to continue his showrunning duties following Owens’ departure.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.

Starring Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero and Taz Skylar in key roles, One Piece live-action wrapped up shooting on February 4.