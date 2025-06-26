New video showcases 'meticulous’ restoration of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic ‘Sholay’

The Film Heritage Foundation on Wednesday shared a before-and-after video showcasing the “meticulous” restoration work done on Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic Sholay, which is returning to the big screen fifty years after its original release.

The restored version includes six extra minutes, the makers have announced. The 50th anniversary screening of Sholay will be held on June 27 at the open-air Piazza Maggiore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here’s a look at the before-and-after video that gives a glimpse of the meticulous restoration of Sholay,” reads the caption on Instagram. “Painstakingly restored from two interpositives and two colour reversal intermediates, this 4K restoration brings back the original ending and deleted scenes reviving the director’s original vision for the first time.”

The post also mentions that the classic was restored by Film Heritage Foundation at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with Sippy Films.

Often hailed as the greatest Bollywood film of all time, Sholay blends action, drama and comedy. The story revolves around two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), to capture a ruthless bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

Sholay’s gripping plot, memorable dialogues, and powerful performances made it a massive hit. Its soundtrack, composed by R.D. Burman, added to its enduring legacy.