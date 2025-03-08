Marvel’s new ‘Thunderbolts*’ teaser offers a glimpse of supervillain The Void

Marvel Studios has unveiled a fresh teaser for Thunderbolts* in partnership with film lovers’ community Letterboxd, offering fans a glimpse of The Void, the villain who will go face to face with the antihero ensemble.

The teaser, though brief, packs a punch.

Among the standout moments, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is seen confronting The Void, an ominous and immensely-powerful entity tied to The Sentry, who is set to make his live-action MCU debut with Thunderbolts*.

Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), delivers a forceful blow to an unknown figure dressed in a chicken costume, adding an element of mystery and humour to the otherwise intense footage.

“Exclusive new look at @MarvelStudios' THUNDERBOLTS* starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film will be released in theaters on May 2,” Letterboxd wrote on social media.

Thunderbolts* follows a ragtag team of morally ambiguous figures brought together by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) for a high-stakes mission. The team consists of Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian (David Harbour), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost, all of whom have previously navigated the MCU as villains or antiheroes.

Speaking with Empire in a recent interview, director Jake Schreier shared that Toy Story 3 unexpectedly influenced a key moment in the film. “I had Toy Story 3 in there; it wasn’t as focused on a genre as much as dynamics amongst characters. They all have that dynamic of a team that is thrown together,” he said.

Thunderbolts* will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it arrives in theatres on May 2, 2025.