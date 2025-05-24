Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain’ to hit screens in 2026

Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming romantic drama Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain is set to release in theatres on April 10, 2026, the makers announced on Friday.

“Double the trouble, triple the fun! Jab…'Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai' hits cinemas on 10th April 2026,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain also stars Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday and Mouni Roy.

Varun and his father David Dhawan are collaborating after five years following their 2020 film Coolie No.1.

Varun is currently shooting for Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2, an upcoming sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war film. He will also be seen in Sashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’ Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor.