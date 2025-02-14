'Chhaava': Netizens can't stop raving about Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna's performances

Vicky Kaushal-led historical biopic Chhaava hit the screens today, and fans are already raving about the actor’s performance in Laxman Utekar’s high-octane actioner.

Co-starring Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta, the film is based on the story of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Social media on Friday was abuzz with praise for Vicky’s fierce performance, which blends well with well-crafted storytelling. Many X users said that the two-hour runtime was not enough to do justice to Vicky and Akshaye Khanna’s stellar performances and the adrenaline rush that the movie offers.

An X user wrote, “Chhaava delivers a gripping portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s courage and sacrifice, with Vicky Kaushal’s powerful performance anchoring the film. A must-watch for history enthusiasts and fans of intense dramas.”

Applauding the gripping climax and a ‘heart-pounding’ final sequence, another user wrote, “The "Climax" of #Chhaava will leave you stunned and speechless! The intensity, emotions, and power-packed performances will give you guaranteed goosebumps! #VickyKaushal delivers a career-best act, and the confrontation with #AkshayeKhanna is simply electrifying! Get ready for an "EPIC, heart-pounding finale" that will stay with you long after the credits roll.”

Thanking the filmmakers for bringing the history of the Maratha ruler on screen, another X user wrote, “Thank you all so much for bringing the history of Sambhaji Maharaj to the entire world through this film.”

In another post, one of the social media users captured the audience’s reaction in a packed theatre at an early morning show. He wrote, “Real Bollywood magic! Vicky Kaushal's performance is mind-blowing, giving pure goosebumps. Housefull at 5:45 AM show.”

Another user lauded Akshaye Khanna’s performance as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the film. “This should be comeback of Akshaye Khanna. He has nailed his character as Aurangzeb,” the user wrote.

Praising the narrative of the film, another user wrote, “#Chhaava is hands down what historical movies have been missing for a long time. Indeed there are lots of slow pace issues but the climax that is not known by ppl has been shown in a way that will make ppl cry. It might be made a tax free movie in Maharashtra to say the least.”

Based on the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and the background score is composed by A.R. Rahman.