Neeti Mohan, Siddharth Mahadevan to perform at IPL 2025 mega celebration in Visakhapatnam

Singers Neeti Mohan and Siddharth Mahadevan are set to perform at the mega celebration of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League on March 24 at ACA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the organisers announced on social media on Sunday.

“A celebration this grand needs a voice that soars. Get ready as Neeti Mohan takes centre stage, bringing soul, power, and magic to the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony. You don’t want to miss this unforgettable night,” wrote the organisers alongside a poster of Neeti.

Sharing a poster of Siddharth, the organisers wrote, “Siddharth Mahadevan is ready to set the stage on fire with his electrifying beats and unstoppable energy. As we celebrate 18 years of #TATAIPL, get ready for a musical spectacle that will have you singing, dancing, and feeling the thrill like never before. Don’t miss the Opening Ceremony—it’s going to be one for the ages.”

While Siddharth is known for recording songs like Zinda, Malang and Nachde Ne Sare, Neeti recently recorded the song Chal Tere Ishq Me for Gadar 2 (2024).

Meanwhile, singer Shreya Ghoshal, singer-rapper Karan Aujla and actress Disha Patani performed at the IPL 18 opening ceremony in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on March 22. The ceremony was hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The March 24 match will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

IPL 2025, which began on March 22, will conclude on May 25.