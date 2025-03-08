Moushumi Chatterjee returns to Bengali cinema with ‘Aarii’ after 12-year gap; poster out

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee is set to return to Bengali cinema after a 12-year hiatus with Jiit Chakraborty’s upcoming film, Aarii. The film, also starring Yash Daasguptaa and Nusrat Jahan, is scheduled for release on April 25.

On International Women’s Day, Yash shared the official poster of the film, featuring Moushumi and Yash on a scooter.

“𝒪𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝓦𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓷’𝓼 𝓓𝓪𝔂 , 𝓌𝑒 𝓅𝒶𝓎 𝒽𝑜𝓂𝒶𝑔𝑒 𝓉𝑜 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓂𝑜𝓈𝓉 𝒸𝒽𝑒𝓇𝒾𝓈𝒽𝑒𝒹 𝓉𝒾𝓉𝓁𝑒 𝒶 𝓌𝑜𝓂𝒶𝓃 𝒸𝒶𝓃 𝒽𝑜𝓁𝒹- “𝓜𝓸𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓻”. 𝒲𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝓅𝓇𝒾𝒹𝑒, 𝓌𝑒 𝓊𝓃𝓋𝑒𝒾𝓁 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒻𝒾𝓇𝓈𝓉 𝓅𝑜𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝑜𝒻 “AARII”, 𝒹𝑒𝒹𝒾𝒸𝒶𝓉𝑒𝒹 𝓉𝑜 𝒶𝓁𝓁 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓂𝑜𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇𝓈 𝓌𝒽𝑜 𝒽𝒶𝓈 𝒻𝒾𝓁𝓁𝑒𝒹 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝓁𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓈 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝓃𝓊𝓇𝓉𝓊𝓇𝑒𝒹 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂𝓈. 𝒥𝑜𝒾𝓃 𝓊𝓈 𝒾𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝓉𝓇𝒾𝒷𝓊𝓉𝑒 𝓉𝑜 𝑀𝑜𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇𝓈 𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓎𝓌𝒽𝑒𝓇𝑒. 𝒯𝑜𝑔𝑒𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇 𝓁𝑒𝓉’𝓈 𝒸𝒽𝑒𝓇𝒾𝓈𝒽 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝓊𝓅𝓁𝒾𝒻𝓉 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓌𝑜𝓂𝑒𝓃 𝓌𝒽𝑜 𝒽𝒶𝓋𝑒 𝑔𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓃 𝓊𝓈 𝓈𝑜 𝓂𝓊𝒸𝒽,” Yash posted on social media.

Aarii explores the relationship between a mother and her son, with Moushumi Chatterjee playing the role of the mother while Yash plays her son. This is the second production venture of Yash and Nusrat’s banner. Shadow Films and GSI Films have co-produced the film.

Director Jiit Chakraborty has previously worked on films like Sesher Golpo, starring Soumitra Chatterjee, and Kothamrito featuring Kaushik Ganguly.

Born in Kolkata in 1948, Moushumi Chatterjee made her film debut at the young age of 15 with the Bengali film Balika Badhu (1967), directed by Tarun Majumdar.

Her Hindi film career began with Anuraag (1972), directed by Shakti Samanta. She has worked with some of the biggest stars of the time, including Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Vinod Mehra.

Despite reducing her film appearances in the 1990s, Moushumi remained active in select roles. She was last seen in Goynar Baksho (2013), directed by Aparna Sen, where she played a witty ghost haunting a jewellery box.