MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 January 2025

Rapper Raftaar ties the knot with stylist-actress Manraj Jawanda; wedding photos go viral

The couple have collaborated on multiple music videos, including ‘Kaali Car’ (2022), ‘Shringaar’ (2022) and ‘Ghana Kasoota’ (2021)

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.01.25, 05:13 PM
Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda

Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda X

Rapper Raftaar tied the knot with fashion stylist-actress Manraj Jawanda in an intimate wedding ceremony recently, show photos that went viral on social media Friday. This is the Morni rapper’s second marriage.

The photos show the couple exchanging vows in a traditional ceremony. While the bride looks gorgeous in an ivory-and-golden sari, the groom sports a beige kurta. Raftaar’s stylish shades and Manraj’s golden accessories further elevate their glamour quotient.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the pictures, Raftaar and Manraj are seen seated at the mandap as they perform wedding rituals.

A video from their sangeet ceremony also surfaced on the internet. In the video, Raftaar can be seen dancing to the 1998 track Sapne Mein Milti Hai from Satya with Manraj.

Manraj has collaborated with Raftaar on multiple music videos, including Kaali Car (2022), Shringaar (2022) and Ghana Kasoota (2021).

Raftaar was previously married to interior designer Komal Vohra. However, the couple parted ways in 2020 after four years of marriage.

Born Dilin Nair, Raftaar is known for songs like Superman (2020), Tu Phir Se Aana (2020), Never Back Down (2022), Like a Snake (2024) and Morni (2024).

RELATED TOPICS

Raftaar Manraj Jawanda Morni
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

From chilli paneer jabs to abuse of bowler's namesakes, Virat Kohli critics, fans vent ire

After star India batter scores just six runs from 15 balls in Ranji Trophy match, fights erupt online
Randhir Jaiswal
Quote left Quote right

We are now working with US side on procedural issues for Rana's early extradition to India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT