Rapper Raftaar ties the knot with stylist-actress Manraj Jawanda; wedding photos go viral

Rapper Raftaar tied the knot with fashion stylist-actress Manraj Jawanda in an intimate wedding ceremony recently, show photos that went viral on social media Friday. This is the Morni rapper’s second marriage.

The photos show the couple exchanging vows in a traditional ceremony. While the bride looks gorgeous in an ivory-and-golden sari, the groom sports a beige kurta. Raftaar’s stylish shades and Manraj’s golden accessories further elevate their glamour quotient.

In the pictures, Raftaar and Manraj are seen seated at the mandap as they perform wedding rituals.

A video from their sangeet ceremony also surfaced on the internet. In the video, Raftaar can be seen dancing to the 1998 track Sapne Mein Milti Hai from Satya with Manraj.

Manraj has collaborated with Raftaar on multiple music videos, including Kaali Car (2022), Shringaar (2022) and Ghana Kasoota (2021).

Raftaar was previously married to interior designer Komal Vohra. However, the couple parted ways in 2020 after four years of marriage.

Born Dilin Nair, Raftaar is known for songs like Superman (2020), Tu Phir Se Aana (2020), Never Back Down (2022), Like a Snake (2024) and Morni (2024).