Mohanlal-starrer ‘L2: Empuraan’ inches closer to Rs 50-crore mark at Indian box office

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan continues its strong run at the box office despite sparking controversy over its alleged political references. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed action thriller earned Rs 13.50 crore nett on Saturday, its third day in theatres, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 46 crore nett.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Empuraan registered the highest-ever opening for a Malayalam film in India with Rs 21 crore nett on its first day. While its earnings dipped slightly to Rs 11.5 crore nett on Friday, the film witnessed a slight surge on Saturday.

Empuraan is also rewriting records on the global stage. It has officially become the fastest Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100-crore club worldwide, joining the ranks of Manjummel Boys, Lucifer, Premalu, Puli Murugan, Aadujeevitham, and 2018.

As Empuraan continues its box office dominance, it face competition from A.R. Murugadoss’ Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, hitting theatres on Sunday. The Bollywood biggie is expected to pose a challenge to Empuraan, particularly in the Hindi-speaking belt.

L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in a trilogy. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Baiju Santhosh, and Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn, who is making his Malayalam debut.

Amid its box office success, Empuraan has courted controversy over its alleged references to the 2002 Gujarat riots and the supposed misuse of central investigative agencies. In response to the backlash, the film’s co-producer Gokulam Gopalan has instructed director Prithviraj Sukumaran to make voluntary edits.

“I told Prithviraj Sukumaran to make necessary changes if any dialogue or scene in the film hurt anyone. Certain words have already been muted. There is a protest against certain things in the film. I have asked the director to make necessary changes. We are not involved in any politics,” Gopalan told Manorama Online.

An edited version of the film is expected to hit theatres next week.