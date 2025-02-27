Mohanlal shares glimpse of his character in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘L2: Empuraan’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal opened up about his role as Khureshi Ab’raam aka Stephen Nedumpally in a new teaser video for L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer (2019). The film marks Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial venture.

“Character No.01 Mohanlal as KHURESHI AB'RAAM A.K.A STEPHEN NEDUMPALLY in #L2E #EMPURAAN,” he wrote on X.

“In Lucifer, the character Stephen Nedumpally revealed in the final moments of the film that he had another name and that he ruled over a whole different world. Now, coming to the second part, you will get to know more about Khureshi Ab'raam and the world he commands. How does Khureshi-Ab'ram deal with the conflicts in his own world and find solutions to the new challenges Kerala is facing; that’s what this movie is about,” the Malayalam superstar says in the teaser.

Mohanlal also confirmed that the Lucifer franchise is a trilogy. The third instalment will mark the end of Khureshi Ab’raam’s story.

“Because this franchise is a trilogy, you’ll have to watch the third installment as well. So, at the end of the second part, you’ll get a glimpse of what leads into the third part, as well. I consider Empuraan as the biggest film of my career,” added the 64-year-old actor.

Mohanlal shared that L2: Empuraan was filmed with “great care” and on a “grand scale”. “Every actor in the film, every location. Everything was treated with utmost importance by the director. This will be one of Prithviraj’s most significant films as a director,” he continued.

Alongside Mohanlal, the cast of L2: Empuraan includes Prithviraj, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier. Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn also stars in the upcoming instalment. Indrajith Sukumaran, Kaarthikeyaa Dev, Kishore Kumar G, Sukant Goel and British actress Andrea Tivadar round out the cast.

Written by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan is set in a war-torn town of Iraq. The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, editor Akhilesh Mohan and music composer Deepak Dev.Backed by Lyca Productions, the film’s shoot was completed in December last year.

L2: Empuraan is slated to hit theatres on March 27.