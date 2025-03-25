‘Midsommar’ actor Jack Reynor joins the cast of Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’ remake

Midsommar actor Jack Reynor has joined the cast of Lee Cronin’s upcoming directorial The Mummy, the filmmaker announced on Monday, marking the beginning of production.

Sharing a picture of the clapperboard from the sets of the film, which is a remake of the 1999 movie The Mummy, the filmmaker tagged the Irish actor in an Instagram post.

“Day 1,” Cronin wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier, Cronin announced the film on X by sharing a graphic video with the title of the film appearing on it. “Something terrifying will be unleashed in 2026,” reads the caption alongside the video.

The Mummy franchise originated in 1932 but received popularity with the 1999 film The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Kevin J. O'Connor and Arnold Vosloo.

This success later led to a spin-off, The Scorpion King, featuring Dwayne Johnson, in 2002. Fraser reprised the role of Rick again in two sequels — The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008).

In 2017, Universal Studios attempted to reboot the series with Tom Cruise in a new version of The Mummy, intended to launch the Dark Universe. However, the film's poor reception, both critically and commercially, resulted in the cancellation of all other planned entries in the Dark Universe.

The upcoming remake will be the third feature-length movie directed by Cronin, following the 2023 remake Evil Dead Rise and the 2019 paranormal horror film The Hole in the Ground. Evil Dead Rise was a significant box office success, grossing USD 146 million against a USD 19 million budget.