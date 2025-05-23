Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ to now release in December 2026

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday is now set to release on December 18, 2026, according to US media reports.

The highly-anticipated film, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts team, was previously slated to release on May 1, 2026. Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars will now hit theatres on December 17, 2027, after previously being set for May 7, 2027, as per Variety.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Doomsday.

The MCU began with RDJ’s Tony Stark in the 2008 film Iron Man, the first instalment in the long-running superhero franchise. He went on to portray the iconic character in 10 Marvel movies, including two standalone Iron Man sequels and four Avengers films.

RDJ’s Ironman died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame as he sacrificed himself by using the Infinity Gauntlet to defeat Thanos, which makes his return as Doctor Doom an exciting prospect for fans.

After the changes in the release schedule, Avengers: Doomsday and Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day are now the only MCU entries slated to hit theaters in 2026.

This year, Marvel is set to release The Fantastic Four: First Steps, headlined by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. It is scheduled to premiere on July 25.

Captain America: Brave New World starring Anthony Mackie hit theatres on February 14. The film will be available to watch on JioHotstar from May 28 onwards.