Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav on life support after collapsing at Kochi event

Malayalam actor and presenter Rajesh Keshav is on life support after collapsing on stage during a live event in Kochi on August 24, filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi revealed on Wednesday.

“Our dear friend Rajesh Keshav needs your prayers now. He collapsed at the end of the event held at the Crown Plaza Hotel on Sunday night.. Rajesh was brought to Kochi Lakeshore Hospital within about 15-20 minutes,” Jayalakshmi wrote in a Facebook post.

“Doctors say cardiac arrest occurred when he fell. And angioplasty was done. He, who has been living on ventilator assistance since then, has not reacted yet (except for minor movements in between), doctors have expressed suspicion that the condition has affected the brain in a small way,” he added.

Extending his support to his fellow actor, Jayalakshmi said, “We realize that all he needs is the prayers of loved ones for him to come back to life. He who performs well on the stage cannot lie under ventilator force like this.. He will rise if we all unite.. Dancing on the stage like old times... Need strong prayers and love for our friend.. Can't say much now... He will be back.. Have to come.... Please come back my dear buddy.”

Rajesh is known for his roles in films like Meghana Raj's Beautiful (2011), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018). He has shared screen space with several actors including Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha Krishnan.