New Toxic teaser out on K.G.F star Yash’s 39th birthday

KVN Productions dropped a fresh teaser for K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic on Wednesday to mark the actor’s 39th birthday.

The 59-second-long video features a heavily-bearded Yash smoking a cigar as he steps out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub. The teaser concludes with a striking sequence where Yash pours alcohol over a bar dancer.

Billed as a “fairy tale for grown-ups", Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar’s Dice. Toxic was announced on December 8, 2023 with a title teaser.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.

As per media reports, Fighter star Akshay Oberoi will also play a key role in Toxic.

On the work front, Yash rose to nationwide fame for his portrayal of Rocky in the K.G.F film series, where he played an orphan who becomes a powerful and influential figure in the gold-mining town of Kolar Gold Fields.