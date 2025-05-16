Kolkata filmmaker Indira Dhar returns to Cannes Film Festival to launch her next movie ‘Echoes of Valour’

Kolkata filmmaker Indira Dhar, whose Oscar-acclaimed film Putul was screened at Cannes Film Festival in 2014, has returned to the international festival this year to launch her next film, Echoes of Valour, based on the parents of an Indian army soldier.

“This is my second year at the festival. Last year, I was here with my Oscar-acclaimed film Putul. This year I am here to launch my next film,” said Dhar.

“This is a very important film as it is based on the lives of an Indian soldier’s parents,” she added.

Dhar also drew attention to the importance of Cannes Film Festival as a platform for discourse on cinema.

“We see a lot of red carpet appearances at Cannes. It’s a film festival. There is more than just fashion. World renowned filmmakers are here. There is an exchange of cultures. That’s what I want at the festival,” she added.

Echoes of Valour stars Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi in the lead roles.

Dhar’s debut feature film, Putul, was shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best Picture category. The film made it to the Reminder List.

Putul explores the daily hardships of street children. The film received a standing ovation at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film in 2024.

The film’s cast includes names like Tanusree Shankar, Mumtaz Sorcar, Sujan Mukherjee and Koneenica Banerjee. “Putul is based on street children, but it's not just another film on the same subject. You need to watch it to understand,” Dhar said.

Dhar is also known for the short films Stars and Soch and the mid-length film The Green Window.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opened in southern France on May 14 and will conclude on May 25.