‘Himmat and the team is back’: Kay Kay Menon’s ‘Special Ops’ Season 2 to hit JioHotstar soon

The second season of spy thriller series Special Ops, starring Kay Kay Menon, is set to hit JioHotstar soon, the streamer announced on Thursday.

A 30-second-long teaser shared by the streamer shows Kay Kay Menon back as Himmat with another intriguing case. The video also features members of Himmat’s team including Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim and Meher Vij.

“Himmat and the team is back,” the streamer captioned the video on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “My absolute favourite actor of all time! I can watch your work on loop, sir. Much love and respect.” Another fan commented, “The best Spy Thriller is Back.”

When it dropped in March 2020, just a few days after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the globe, Special Ops became an instant hit. Created by Neeraj Pandey — the man behind seminal thrillers like A Wednesday!, Baby and Special 26 — the eight-episode espionage series was praised for its taut direction, engaging plot and stellar acting.

Season 1 of the series follows Himmat Singh, a determined intelligence officer, as he leads a covert team in a tense mission to capture a notorious terrorist, ending a relentless 19-year manhunt.

“A relentless hero and a terror mastermind are engaged in a high-stakes race against time, as Himmat Singh and his team embark on a mission to end a 19-year-long manhunt,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

In November 2021, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story — a four-episode origin story on how Himmat Singh became Himmat Singh — dropped on JioHotstar (then Disney+Hotstar).

The second season also features Prakash Raj in a key role.

Further details of the series are kept under the wraps.

Neeraj Pandey recently created the Netflix show Khakee: The Bengal Chapter starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet.

Kay Kay Menon has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino… in the pipeline.