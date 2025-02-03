Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur to make acting debut with 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story'

Kaveri Kapur, daughter of renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming romantic comedy Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The film, directed by Kunal Kohli, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 11.

Kaveri will be seen opposite Vardhan Puri, the grandson of legendary actor Amrish Puri, in this fresh take on love and relationships. Kunal Kohli had previously directed romantic hits like Hum Tum and Fanaa.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to Instagram on Monday to unveil the first look poster of Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. In the image, Kaveri, dressed in a blue top and red jacket, is seen leaning on Vardhan Puri’s shoulder as they sit against a tree. Vardhan is wearing a grey T-shirt with a striped white shirt layered over it.

“OMG my baby girl @kaverikapur . So so soooo proud of u. @disneyplushotstar Some love stories are meant to be… no matter the time, no matter the distance. #BobbyAurRishiKiLoveStory – streaming from 11th Feb,” Suchitra captioned the post.

Kaveri responded in the comments with red heart emojis.

Shekhar Kapur was recently bestowed with the Padma Bhushan. He also chaired the 2024 edition of International Film Festival of India. Shekhar Kapur is currently working on a sequel to his 1983 drama Masoom.

Suchitra was last seen in the 2022 Prime Video series Guilty Minds.