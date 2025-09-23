Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal confirm they're expecting their first child

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child, they announced through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Sharing a polaroid photo of themselves in a joint post, the couple wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” In the photo, Vicky can be seen gently embracing Katrina’s baby bump while both look at it lovingly. The image is being held like a printed polaroid in front of a warm light indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for about two years.

Reports of Katrina’s pregnancy surfaced online. The rumours got momentum around late July 2025, when a video went viral of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal taking a ferry to Alibaug. Katrina wore a loose, oversized white shirt in that video, which triggered speculation that she might be pregnant.

In addition to being an actress, Katrina is also an entrepreneur. She launched her own line of cosmetics, Kay Beauty, in 2019.

Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. Slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2026, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.