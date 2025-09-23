MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 September 2025

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal confirm they're expecting their first child

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for about two year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.09.25, 01:09 PM
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child, they announced through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Sharing a polaroid photo of themselves in a joint post, the couple wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” In the photo, Vicky can be seen gently embracing Katrina’s baby bump while both look at it lovingly. The image is being held like a printed polaroid in front of a warm light indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for about two years.

Reports of Katrina’s pregnancy surfaced online. The rumours got momentum around late July 2025, when a video went viral of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal taking a ferry to Alibaug. Katrina wore a loose, oversized white shirt in that video, which triggered speculation that she might be pregnant.

In addition to being an actress, Katrina is also an entrepreneur. She launched her own line of cosmetics, Kay Beauty, in 2019.

Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. Slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2026, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

RELATED TOPICS

Katrina Kaif Pregnant Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Metro suspended, cab fare multiplies, Kolkatans face nightmarish post-rain conditions

Showers are likely to continue over Kolkata and south Bengal districts, says the India Meteorological Department
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Tylenol, childhood vaccines reason behind autism, avoid over-the-counter pain killer

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT