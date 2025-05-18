Kalki Koechlin says Bollywood is re-releasing movies as ‘there is no content’

Actress Kalki Koechlin recently opened up about the current state of Bollywood, revealing that the recent surge in re-releases is due to the dearth of content in the industry.

"Recession ho raha hai... does everyone know that? There is a Bollywood recession, that's why they are re-releasing everything. There is no content. Whatever they are making is not working... that's why everything is stalled," the 41-year-old actress said during an appearance on the podcast Aleena Dissects.

“Kyunki kisiko pata nahi kya chal raha hai... kya nahi chal raha hai... kuch predictions nahi ho raha hai... so everything is stalled... everything is stuck... creative teams are being fired and rehired... they just don't know why it's not working... and I think people don't realise there is this crisis going on,” she added.

Referring to the “tripling effect”, the actress shared, “From top to bottom I have spoken to people... and at the top, they are like, 7 films... crores of money being just spent and they can't find a platform to release. And now there are smaller actors who haven't had work in 2 years.”

In economic or scientific contexts, the tripling effect refers to a phenomenon where an increase in one area leads to a threefold rise in another area or aspect.

Previously, Kalki’s former husband, filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap also went candid about his move to the South film industry, citing the “toxic” culture of chasing box office numbers in Bollywood.

“I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 and Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone,” Kashyap told The Hindu in an interview.

According to news reports, Kashyap has relocated to Bengaluru for a more “fulfilling and creative” experience.