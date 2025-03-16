Kajol’s pens an emotional tribute to Deb Mukherjee: ‘Still adjusting to the thought of a world without him’

Bollywood actress Kajol took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her uncle, actor Deb Mukherjee, who passed away on Friday at the age of 83. The Do Patti actress wrote that she is “still adjusting to the thought of a world without him”.

Kajol shared a throwback picture with her uncle, taken during Durga Puja celebrations. While the deceased actor was seen in a blue kurta, Kajol sported a floral printed peach sari.

“Tradition said that every Durga Puja we would click pictures together. When we were all dressed up and looking good. I'm still adjusting to the thought of a world without him. To one of the finest men that I've ever known. Rest in peace. You will be loved, remembered, and missed every day of my life,” the caption read.

Deb Mukherjee, father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The funeral was attended by several members of the film fraternity, including Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salim Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Ranbir, who shares a close bond with Ayan, was seen shouldering the bier during the final rites.

Deb Mukherjee was the son of Satidevi, the only sister of legendary actors Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and singer Kishore Kumar. He had two siblings, actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee.

The veteran actor was married twice. His daughter from the first marriage, Sunita, is married to filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan is his son from the second marriage.

Deb Mukherjee began his career in the 1960s. He played supporting roles in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and King Uncle. He was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2009 action-drama Kaminey.